Speaker Spotlight: Tilting Point's Enric Pedró on community building and why too many developers neglect player feedback

Pocket Gamer Connects London is just around the corner. Taking place on January 22nd to 23rd, 2024, next year’s event will also see the event series celebrate its 10th anniversary.

The conference will feature a lineup of insightful sessions from star speakers and thought-provoking panels, as well as a series of side-events like The Very Big Indie Pitch, Publisher SpeedMatch, Investor Connector and a host of other networking opportunities all aimed at helping you level up your skills and business.

As we build up to the conference, we’re offering a sneak preview of what you can expect by spotlighting some of the authorities in the games industry that will be sharing their wisdom at the show.

Today, we’re spotlighting Tilting Point VP of Growth Enric Pedró, who will be hosting a talk entitled “Maximising Mobile Games Growth: Paid and Organic Insights from Managing 40 Mobile Games”.

The session will provide a comprehensive overview of growth strategies in the mobile gaming sector, coming from his extensive experience managing 40 mobile games. It will cover paid growth strategies - including a look at SKAN and user-generated content - organic growth techniques, how to balance the two strategies, and future trends and innovations.

We caught up with Pedró to discuss more about his upcoming talk, as well as get his opinions on industry trends.

To see Pedró’s talk and hundreds of other speakers live at the show, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects London 2024 right here.

What’s the most common mistake you see being made in the games sector?

One of the most common mistakes in the mobile games sector is the underestimation of user experience (UX) and player engagement.

It can manifests in various ways:

A poor onboarding experience: A complex or confusing onboarding process can lead to a high drop-off rate. Players should be able to understand the game mechanics easily and feel motivated to continue playing. Add this to the fact that on mobile, more and more pop-ups are the norm (age gate, iOS ATT, etc.), making the first-time user experience even more complex.

Neglecting player feedback: The obvious point is that clearly most developers don't do enough and aren't listening to player feedback. Feedback is a valuable resource for improving the game, fixing bugs and understanding player preferences. Which comes in hand with the following point.

Community building: A strong player community can be a game's biggest asset. Not investing in community management and engagement can result in a missed opportunity for organic growth and player loyalty. Many game teams think that this is secondary, but over and over again it's proven otherwise. Unfortunately it's an asset hard to tie back to core game KPI metrics.

Overemphasis on monetisation: While monetisation is crucial, focusing too heavily on it at the expense of gameplay can alienate players. Intrusive ads, pay-to-win mechanics and aggressive in-app purchase prompts can degrade the user experience.

A clear sign that you are probably pushing it too far are where reviews, over and over again, state the same monetisation issue. Granted it's F2P nature, but that doesn't stop from players from churning and moving to the next game (moreover when they have thousands for free in two taps).

Lack of content updates and engagement: Failing to keep the game content fresh and engaging can lead to a decrease in player retention. Also known as live ops, regular updates, events and new features are essential to keeping players interested.

Ignoring market research and player demographics: Not understanding the target audience or the current market trends can lead to misaligned game design and marketing strategies. Understand who your game's audience really is and what motivates them to keep coming back. There is plenty of theory available online, but you need to take action on it.

If you could give other mobile game companies one piece of advice, what would it be?

Prioritise quality and polish. Ensure that your game is not only engaging but also polished in terms of graphics, sound and user interface. A well-polished game stands out in a crowded marketplace. Take special attention to bugs and crashes, as they are likely to be one of the main reasons why your players don't come back.

Where are the next big opportunities in the mobile games market?

As gaming becomes more interconnected, there's a growing trend towards cross-platform play. Mobile games that offer seamless integration with PC and console versions can attract a broader audience. More and more developers and mobile game publishers will focus on this in the coming years.

Despite having a bad reputation, and many developers despising it, integrating blockchain technology to offer play-to-earn models, NFTs and unique digital ownership experiences can attract a new segment of players interested in the financial and collectible aspects of gaming. We have seen the first wave, and I'd expect a new one to come by 2024 or 2025 at the latest. Moreover, both Google and Apple being 'more open' to it.

Utilising AI for personalised gaming experiences, predictive analytics for user behaviour and automated content creation can enhance user engagement and operational efficiency. We are just seeing the tip of the iceberg of what mobile game developers will be able to achieve.

What’s the most important key performance indicator (KPI) for you - and why?

Given that I lead a growth department, it's ROAS.

It provides a clear picture of the return on advertising investments. It is essential for optimising marketing strategies, ensuring financial viability and driving sustainable growth.

It doesn't matter how good your game is - that's unless you have a pure 'word of mouth' approach. ROAS tells you how much revenue you earn for every dollar spent on advertising. It's crucial in an industry where marketing can significantly impact a game's success.

What is your biggest aspiration/goal in mobile gaming?

Keep releasing mobile games that I would personally like to play.

Find out more about Pocket Gamer Connects London 2024 and get your tickets right here!