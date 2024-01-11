Speaker Spotlight: AppLovin's Iris Gomez Sanchis on establishing a robust user acquisition strategy

AppLovin business development Iris Gomez Sanchis is responsible for fostering strategic partnerships, engaging in marketing and analysis, and employing innovative methods to drive developers in growing their businesses

Prior to AppLovin, Sanchis worked at TikTok as the client solutions lead for entertainment, media and sport in the DACH & NL regions (Germany, Austria, Switzerland & Netherlands). In this role, Sanchis developed and implemented vertical-specific strategies and played a pivotal role in driving product innovation to meet market needs in the hyper-growth phase of the company.

Sanchis is one of more than 250+ expert speakers delivering 29 conference tracks at Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 22nd to 23rd. We asked Sanchis to tell us more about her upcoming panel, enttield 'The Mobile Marketing Survival Guide: How to Navigate New Industry Trends', as well as get her opinions on the latest industry trends.

PocketGamer.biz: If you could give other mobile games companies one piece of advice, what would it be?

Iris Gomez Sanchis: Don’t be afraid of change: test, learn, and iterate. In our fast-paced and ever-evolving industry there’s constant innovation, and strategies that proved effective last year may not necessarily deliver the same results this year.

With all of the changes that we saw through 2023 and into this year, thinking outside of the box and testing new solutions and strategies is more important than ever to make sure you stay ahead of the curve.

What is the single biggest challenge facing the mobile games industry today?

Discovery stands out to me as a significant challenge, particularly for new game developers grappling with an oversaturated and intensely competitive market.

Establishing a robust user acquisition strategy is crucial to differentiate your game and gain visibility amid the crowd, which oftentimes requires significant resources. Equally crucial is being able to discern the optimal monetisation set-up to ensure sustainable growth and maximise retention.

Acknowledging the market intricacies and comprehensively understanding your target audience are fundamental in this regard.

What do you enjoy most about working in the mobile games industry?

Being able to collaborate closely with game developers and their monetisation and marketing teams to help them grow. With the mobile gaming landscape always evolving, it is a thrilling industry to work within. Whether it's developing a new title or revitalising an existing one, there are always innovative strategies to explore for growing a game.

One key example is the recent development of our user acquisition product less than a year ago, which was successfully introduced on our machine learning algorithm AXON 2.0. This proved to be a game changer in successfully growing our partners’ businesses and ultimately impacted the wider landscape of UA’s media mix in the industry as a whole.

More recently, we integrated our Connected TV product into AXON 2.0 as well and developers who are currently leveraging CTV campaigns on AppLovin in their media mix are seeing an increase in scale and enhanced performance in this format. This highlights how important it is to stay ahead of emerging trends and leverage new products and opportunities.

This is why I enjoy being able to work closely and consult our partners in this fast-paced environment, anything can change in a matter of days, and you need to be prepared for that change.

Can people get in touch with you at the event? What sort of people would you like to connect with?

Absolutely. The AppLovin team and I will be attending PGC London this year, where I'll be taking part in the panel discussion 'The Mobile Marketing Survival Guide: How to Navigate New Industry Trends' alongside other great industry peers on January 23rd at 12:30 pm. Throughout the year, we will also be attending and hosting many other events, so stay tuned.

I’m always open to meeting new people in our industry. If you're not attending PGC this year, feel free to connect with me on LinkedIn. I'm keen on exploring novel ideas and potential collaborations, especially in guiding new partners toward sustainable growth in both their UA and ad monetisation efforts.

