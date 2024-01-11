PG.biz Podcast - Games Factory Talents’ Oleg Paliy on how to land your dream job in 2024

The games industry faced a brutal year in 2023, with unofficial layoff estimates reaching an alarming 10,000 total. The stakes remain high in 2024 and job seekers will need to double down to secure a position amidst reduced hiring and increased competition.

On this week's PG.biz Podcast we learn how to “pimp our LinkedIn” and get the most out of networking opportunities with Oleg Paliy, CEO of Games Factory Talents, a recruiting agency that connects global talent with leading Finnish games studios.

Joining our hosts Peggy Anne Salz and Brian Baglow, Oleg gives PG.biz Podcast listeners some tough love and expert advice on nailing your dream job in 2024. And if you like what you hear in this show, don't miss out on your chance to connect with him in real life at our upcoming Pocket Gamer Connects London event later this month where Games Factory Talents will be hosting the Career Zone and giving attendees advice on their LinkedIn, resume and next career moves.

What's inside:

00:00 - Intro

02:38 - The layoff landscape for 2024

04:20 - How to "pimp" your LinkedIn

07:13 - How to capture a recruiter's eye

10:28 - The most in-demand positions of 2024

14:51 - Hiring for soft skills

20:39 - Are you a diver or a surfer?

24:05 - Connect with Games Talent Factory

28:33 - Favourite games Q&A with Oleg

