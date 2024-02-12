PG.biz Podcast - Mistplay’s Gabriel Lewis on leveraging loyalty to keep paying players coming back

While some studios are cashing in their chips on hypercasual and casual games, a few future-focused brands are doubling down and winning big by placing their bets on rewarded play. Indeed, though once a taboo UA tactic, rewarded play now opens doors for lasting loyalty and long-term engagement.

That’s why Mistplay, a leading loyalty platform for mobile apps, provides rewards that fit the bill for every player. Gabriel Lewis, senior director and global head of accounts at Mistplay, joins Peggy Anne Salz for this episode of the PG.biz Podcast and explains how Mistplay goes beyond cashback offerings to deliver a variety of perks custom-matched to player interests.

Rewards are more than just bonuses but catalysts for continued gameplay so listen up for insider tips on leveraging these turbo boosts - plus loyalty and LTV - in your game design. Take a look into the secret strategy that Mistplay mobilises to keep gamers glued to their screens…

What's inside:

00:00 - Intro

00:41 - First impressions and exciting trends

02:30 - Mistplay and rewarded ads

08:34 - Designing for rewards types

12:37 - Rewarded ads in the years to come

15:29 - What's next for Gabe?

