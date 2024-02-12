Interview

PG.biz Podcast - Mistplay’s Gabriel Lewis on leveraging loyalty to keep paying players coming back

The PG.biz podcast team and guests give you the state of play every week. Here's where to get it and and what's inside this week's episode…

While some studios are cashing in their chips on hypercasual and casual games, a few future-focused brands are doubling down and winning big by placing their bets on rewarded play. Indeed, though once a taboo UA tactic, rewarded play now opens doors for lasting loyalty and long-term engagement.

That’s why Mistplay, a leading loyalty platform for mobile apps, provides rewards that fit the bill for every player. Gabriel Lewis, senior director and global head of accounts at Mistplay, joins Peggy Anne Salz for this episode of the PG.biz Podcast and explains how Mistplay goes beyond cashback offerings to deliver a variety of perks custom-matched to player interests.

Rewards are more than just bonuses but catalysts for continued gameplay so listen up for insider tips on leveraging these turbo boosts - plus loyalty and LTV - in your game design. Take a look into the secret strategy that Mistplay mobilises to keep gamers glued to their screens…

What's inside:

00:00 - Intro
00:41 - First impressions and exciting trends
02:30 - Mistplay and rewarded ads
08:34 - Designing for rewards types
12:37 - Rewarded ads in the years to come
15:29 - What's next for Gabe?

Listen Learn Love

To make sure you get the latest episode of the PG.biz podcast each and every week, you can subscribe on your favourite services, find us on YouTube, tune in on Spotify, or find our back catalogue over on our podcast page.

Editor - PocketGamer.biz

Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment media brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of videogames, music, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. Yup, he said garden design… He’s the ex-Editor of PSM2, PSM3, GamesMaster and Future Music, ex-Deputy Editor of The Official PlayStation Magazine and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Rhythm, Computer Music and more. He hates talking about himself.

