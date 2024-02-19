Interview

PocketGamer.biz Podcast - The data and trends defining mobile gaming with Karl Knights and Lirui Ding

The PocketGamer.biz podcast team and guests give you the state of play. This week we're joined by experts from data.ai and Transcend Fund

By , Editor - PocketGamer.biz

Previous predictions into mobile gaming foresaw an industry slowdown in 2024, but recent data reveals a different reality…

Peggy Anne Salz welcomes two mobile mavens onto the show this week to lift the lid on the actual state of the market, and the trends studios should pay the closest attention to in the coming year.

First, Karl Knights, Global VP of Customer Success at mobile data and analytics platform data.ai, digs into the latest data in the State of Mobile 2024 report. He shares surprising findings, reveals the monetisation methods dominating the app stores and walks us through the models that can predict future app performance.

Then, Lirui Ding, Senior Associate at Transcend Fund - an audience-first gaming venture firm - dives deep into the rapidly evolving world of Esports. He details how game studios can use Esports to elevate engagement and community building and the new ways in which VR is poised to revolutionise mobile gaming. 

 

What's inside:

00:00 - Intro
00:50 - The truth about mobile growth and ad spend
05:49 - Breaking down successful games and subgenres
12:09 - data.ai's MPS
14:05- The state of esports in 2024
19:40 - Effective community building
21:20 - VR eSports
30:17 - Lirui’s hopes for 2024

And if you've enjoyed this interview, check out more world-class speakers sharing their insights and expertise at one of our events. You can find details of our upcoming events here.

Want to be a part of the podcast - suggest a guest (even yourself), or give us a tip or topic then get in touch.

 


Daniel Griffiths
Daniel Griffiths
Editor - PocketGamer.biz

Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment media brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of videogames, music, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. Yup, he said garden design… He’s the ex-Editor of PSM2, PSM3, GamesMaster and Future Music, ex-Deputy Editor of The Official PlayStation Magazine and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Rhythm, Computer Music and more. He hates talking about himself.

