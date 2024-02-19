PocketGamer.biz Podcast - The data and trends defining mobile gaming with Karl Knights and Lirui Ding

Previous predictions into mobile gaming foresaw an industry slowdown in 2024, but recent data reveals a different reality…

Peggy Anne Salz welcomes two mobile mavens onto the show this week to lift the lid on the actual state of the market, and the trends studios should pay the closest attention to in the coming year.

First, Karl Knights, Global VP of Customer Success at mobile data and analytics platform data.ai, digs into the latest data in the State of Mobile 2024 report. He shares surprising findings, reveals the monetisation methods dominating the app stores and walks us through the models that can predict future app performance.

Then, Lirui Ding, Senior Associate at Transcend Fund - an audience-first gaming venture firm - dives deep into the rapidly evolving world of Esports. He details how game studios can use Esports to elevate engagement and community building and the new ways in which VR is poised to revolutionise mobile gaming.

What's inside:

00:00 - Intro

00:50 - The truth about mobile growth and ad spend

05:49 - Breaking down successful games and subgenres

12:09 - data.ai's MPS

14:05- The state of esports in 2024

19:40 - Effective community building

21:20 - VR eSports

30:17 - Lirui’s hopes for 2024

Listen Learn Love

To make sure you get the latest episode of the PocketGamer.biz podcast each and every week, you can subscribe on your favourite services, find us on YouTube, tune in on Spotify, or find our back catalogue over on our podcast page.

Apple Podcasts

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Castbox

Overcast

Pocket Casts

RadioPublic

RSS

And if you've enjoyed this interview, check out more world-class speakers sharing their insights and expertise at one of our events. You can find details of our upcoming events here.

Want to be a part of the podcast - suggest a guest (even yourself), or give us a tip or topic then get in touch.