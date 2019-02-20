Messenger games developer Softgames opens up larger headquarters in Germany

Messenger games developer Softgames has expanded into a larger office in Berlin, Germany as it looks to ramp up its recruitment.

The studio currently has 70 employees, but its new digs has room available for up to 130 workers.

The new premises is located in Karl-Liebknecht-Straße within the Mitte district. The office itself is found in the “Die-Welle” building next to Alexanderplatz.

As well as expanding its Berlin HQ, Softgames also opened an office in Toronto, Canada in January.

Inspiring atmosphere

“Within two months we have completely reconstructed and renovated this exciting place. We wanted our new office to become an absolute top location, featuring an inspiring atmosphere and providing the best possible equipment for all our colleagues,” said Softgames CEO Alexander Krug.

“Our team did an amazing job in exceeding our annual growth plans to become one of the largest Messenger Game developers in the world. This is yet another way to say “Thank you” to all our colleagues.”

Since 2012 Softgames has developed more than 500 HTML5 games for platforms such as Facebook Instant Games.