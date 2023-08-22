Behaviour Interactive acquires Dutch developer Codeglue

Canadian game developer Behaviour Interactive has announced the acquisition of award-winning Dutch developer Codeglue.

Behaviour Interactive is one of the largest game developers in Canada, largely due to the ongoing success of its asymmetrical horror title Dead by Daylight. Codeglue, meanwhile, was founded in 2022 and since then has grown to 30 employees. Regarded for tis expertise in co-development across platforms, it won the Best Studio award at the 2022 Dutch Game Awards. Going forward, the developer will operate as Behaviour Rotterdam.

“We are very pleased to build upon our strategic expansion into the UK by establishing our first presence in continental Europe,” said Behaviour co-founder, CEO, and executive producer Rémi Racine. “The addition of Codeglue’s experienced team further enhances the capabilities of our world-class Services division. We are always eager to pursue opportunities that align with Behaviour’s needs and culture, and Codeglue represented a clear match on both these fronts.”

Screaming into new markets

The deal marks Behaviour’s third expansion into Europe over the past six months. The company previously acquired SockMonkey Studios (now Behaviour UK - North) in February, and last month opened a new studio, Behaviour UK - South, comprised of former Antimatter Games employees.

“Codeglue and Behaviour have much in common, having experienced the gaming industry’s many evolutions over the past 23 years,” said Codeglue CEO and co-founder Peter de Jong, who will serve as Behaviour Rotterdam’s General Manager. “Over that time, we have always admired Behaviour’s work and culture. We are thrilled to be the newest chapter in their success story.”

The past few years have seen Behaviour kick their business into high gear, with the establishment and acquisition of new studios not just in the UK but in Seattle and Toronto. The company recently announced two new video games within the Dead by Daylight universe, as well as a film adaptation by horror studio Blumhouse.

Earlier this year, Blumhouse announced the formation of a dedicated gaming arm.