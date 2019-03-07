Former Atari COO Todd Shallbetter goes medical with Level Ex

Ex-Atari COO Todd Shallbetter has signed on with medical training game maker Level Ex as VP of technology and partnerships.

Level Ex specialises in creating mobile and mixed-reality surgery training games for physicians. It has acquired talent from the likes of Electronic Arts, Activision, and Warner Bros. Interactive to drive its educational apps.

Shallbetter’s new role will see him manage relationships with potential technology partners and platform owners, driving the company’s push into VR and AR development.

A quick check-up

“With his broad relationships across the video games industry, Todd is exceedingly qualified to identify best-in-class game technologies and help Level Ex unleash them onto the field of medicine,” said Level Ex founder and CEO Sam Glassenberg, in a statement.

“Level Ex has consistently attracted top talent from the games industry across a range of disciplines: art, production, game design, and development. With Todd joining, that roster expands to include business and operations leadership.”

Shallbetter added: “I had been following Level Ex closely, so when the opportunity came up to work for them, it was a resounding yes. The caliber of the team is incredible, with standout executives and game developers."

"They make fun video games to improve physician performance, turning entertainment into a credible tool for learning in ways nobody else has done before. I’m thrilled to push this important mission into new markets.”