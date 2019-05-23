Job News

Gismart opens internal hyper-casual game development studio

Gismart opens internal hyper-casual game development studio
By , Staff Writer

Gismart has launched a new internal development studio that will focus on making hyper-casual games.

As part of Gismart’s expansion, the company is looking to grow its reach beyond music-based apps and games. The studio aims to deliver 10 hyper-casual games within its first year of operation.

The new office will be looking to take on 40 new employees from the games industry This is all part of Gismart’s next phase of operations which the firm says will lead to larger, more sophisticated titles across various platforms.

Shorter development cycles

“Right from the outset, Gismart’s new game studio will focus solely on delivering hyper-casual titles,” said Gismart head of game development Andrei Mikhlin.

“These games typically have shorter development cycles due to the simple nature of hyper-casual mechanics. Our team will be testing a number of game ideas, and work has already begun on our first two projects, with the expected release of our first hypercasual title to come shortly.

“Over the coming months, Gismart will develop more complex casual titles to sit alongside its hyper-casual development strategy.”

Gismart recently secured a deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing to license the firm’s catalogue of music for its Karaoke app.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

Profile Nov 26th, 2018

Jobs in Games: Gismart's Andrey Savitsky on how to be a sound designer

Job News May 22nd, 2019

Playtika eyes rapid development with new casual games division

News May 21st, 2019

Gismart partners with Sony to license music for its Karaoke app

Interview Apr 24th, 2019

Jobs in Games: Voodoo’s Wesley Clarke on how to get a job as a technical lead

News Mar 7th, 2019

Music games developer Gismart launches new investment initiative for mobile

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies