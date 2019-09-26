Following the success of Cool Goal!, Gismart is looking to partner with more hypercasual game devs

London-based studio Gismart’s multi-million dollar bet on hypercasual mobile games seems to be paying off.

Best known for its music apps, which have generated more than 500 million downloads, earlier in 2019 Gismart announced a move into publishing.

To-date this part of the company has a headcount of 70, split into eight team.

It's all kicking off

And recent release Cool Goal! is one example of its success. Originally developed by an external team, the hypercasual soccer game has ranked as the ‘#1 game by downloads in 62 countries.

It’s generated over 20 million downloads, and that number is increasing by around 800,000 on a daily basis.

And that’s why Gismart is looking for strategic partners with a successful track record of launching hypercasual titles for a long-term collaboration to further boost its publishing programme.