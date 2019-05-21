Gismart partners with Sony to license music for its Karaoke app

Music apps maker Gismart has secured a deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing to license the firm’s catalogue of music.



The deal will see its Karaoke Face app gain access to the large catalogue of music under Sony’s copyright. This includes The Beatles, Queen, The Rolling Stones, Lady Gaga, Pharrell Williams, Stevie Wonder and more.

It’s yet another big licensing deal for Gismart, which last year teamed up with Universal Music Publishing Group to expand its range of music to feature work from artists in China, Spain, Portugal and Russia.

A-team

“Gismart is committed to developing its ‘A-team’ of global music partners,” said Gismart VP of business development and marketing Lana Meisak.

“Our new strategic deal with Sony/ATV supercharges the content available in Karaoke Face, which is the world’s first karaoke app featuring AR masks and filters. With over three million tracks and songs, the Sony/ATV catalogue covers every era and genre of popular music.”

