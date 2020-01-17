AR studio Draw & Code names Spencer Crossley as new CEO

UK-based AR studio Draw & Code has appointed Spencer Crossley as the firm's new CEO.

After spending over a decade at Warner Bros. Interactive UK as one of its founders as well as its sales director, Crossley will now work alongside studio co-founders Andy Cooper and John Keefe, who will both remain in their current roles as creative director and technical director respectively.

Crossley has been brought on to help aid the company's continued growth and leverage his "enviable track record" in video game commercialisation and entertainment intellectual property.

He brings further experience from his roles at Hasbro, Sony Computer Entertainment Europe and Mindscape International.

"Innovative team"

"This opportunity to work with such an innovative team in the world of immersive technology, LBE and connected play is thrilling," said Crossley.

"Immersive location-based entertainment is an area that is already valued at $4.5 billion and is growing rapidly, while connected play is a trend in games and toys that is creating opportunities to disrupt the status quo - I look forward to helping Draw & Code unlock their potential in these fast-moving markets."

Cooper added: "Spencer's experience of bringing interactive entertainment products to market will be invaluable to Draw & Code as we push ourselves into new markets.

"This revised company structure will also allow the existing management team to focus on production, R&D into new technologies and to continue to grow our client base."