Ubisoft game director Scott Warner joins Tencent's TiMi Studios

Former Ubisoft game director Scott Warner has joined Tencent's TiMi Studios as its new studio director.

Founded in 2008, the Los Angeles-based studio has been expanding its team for quite some time, as it prepares to ramp up development on triple-A games. Most notably, TiMi partnered with The Pokemon Company in July last year to create and launch a game based off of the popular IP.

Prior to his two-years at Ubisoft, Warner was the design director at 343 Studios, before moving into a game director role at EA, and finally a design lead position at Oculus VR.

Hiring spree

TiMi Studios is also known for working on the hugely successfully MOBA Honor of Kings, as well as the juggernaut that is Call of Duty: Mobile.

Several new job roles have been listed (via Daniel Ahmad) for the North American location, including TiMi Studios and Quantum Studio, the latter of which previously worked on PUBG Mobile.

I am moving on to a new role. I’ll be the studio director of a new AAA operation in North America for Tencent. We will be hiring for all disciplines at all levels so reach out to me for details. — Scott Warner (@scottfeed) May 16, 2020

More recently, Tencent revealed its financial results for the three months ending March 31st, showing a 26 per cent revenue increase year-on-year.