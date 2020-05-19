Job News

Ubisoft game director Scott Warner joins Tencent's TiMi Studios

Ubisoft game director Scott Warner joins Tencent's TiMi Studios
By , Staff Writer

Former Ubisoft game director Scott Warner has joined Tencent's TiMi Studios as its new studio director.

Founded in 2008, the Los Angeles-based studio has been expanding its team for quite some time, as it prepares to ramp up development on triple-A games. Most notably, TiMi partnered with The Pokemon Company in July last year to create and launch a game based off of the popular IP.

Prior to his two-years at Ubisoft, Warner was the design director at 343 Studios, before moving into a game director role at EA, and finally a design lead position at Oculus VR.

Hiring spree

TiMi Studios is also known for working on the hugely successfully MOBA Honor of Kings, as well as the juggernaut that is Call of Duty: Mobile.

Several new job roles have been listed (via Daniel Ahmad) for the North American location, including TiMi Studios and Quantum Studio, the latter of which previously worked on PUBG Mobile.

PocketGamer.biz has reached out to Tencent for comment.

We previously spoke with TiMi Studios' Vincent Gao and Leo Yao on bringing Call of Duty to the mobile platformer, joining forces with The Pokemon Company, and trends to expect in 2020.

More recently, Tencent revealed its financial results for the three months ending March 31st, showing a 26 per cent revenue increase year-on-year.

 

Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

as Interview Jan 16th, 2020

Tencent's TiMi Studios discuss Call of Duty: Mobile, Pokémon partnership, and 2020 trends

as Job News Jun 5th, 2019

Tencent denies overseas marketing and sales team was disbanded over Arena of Valor woes

Feature Nov 28th, 2018

Who could be top dog in the fight to acquire Zynga?

4 List Aug 21st, 2018

The Top 50 Mobile Game Developers of 2018

as News Mar 21st, 2018

Ubisoft partners with Tencent to release games in China

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies