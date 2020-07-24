Mobile games jobs weekly: MTG CEO steps down after 26 years, Ubisoft dismisses PR director

Welcome to our new and improved regular article where we round-up the week's big movers and shakers across the mobile games industry.

The focus of this weekly article will be to compile all of the big job appointments and departures in one easy to read place, alongside some standouts from our own jobs board and some useful articles for those job seeking at this time.

Got any jobs news you’d like to share? Contact PocketGamer.biz staff writer Matthew Forde at matthew.forde@steelmedianetwork.com.

Movers and Shakers

Homa Games hires Julien Bourhis as its new vice president of operations

Indie mobile games publisher Homa Games has taken on Julien Bourhis as its new vice president of operations.

Based in Paris, France, Bourhis will be in charge of the company's business strategy and operations. Previously, he served as a project leader for Boston Consulting Group.

Ubisoft dismisses PR director Stone Chin

French publishing giant Ubisoft has fired its PR director Stone Chin

Chin stated that his employment was terminated after he failed to "uphold the company's code of conduct" during his tenure at Ubisoft. He says that his management style was passive-aggressive and disrespectful to those reporting into him.

Jørgen Madsen Lindemann steps down as Modern Times Group CEO

The Modern Times Group (MTG) CEO and president Jørgen Madsen Lindemann has handed in his resignation after 26 years with the company.

Not only is Lindemann set to leave the firm, but so is MTG's board chairman David Chance, after confirming that he will not stand for re-election in May 2021.

Jason Killingsworth leaves Riot Games

Riot Games creative director Jason Killingsworth has announced that he is leaving the League of Legends maker.

Killingsworth revealed that he will leave to focus on his new publishing company, Tune and Fairweather, a venture that he founded in 2017 where he released the hardcover version of the Dark Souls book he co-wrote.

