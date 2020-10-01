Job News

Huuuge Group welcomes Grezgorz Kania as its new CFO

By , Staff Writer

Huuuge Group has hired Grezgorz Kania as its new chief financial officer.

Grezgorz has more than 20 years experience within the media and technology industries, having most recently served as the CFO for Agora SA, the publisher of the Polish newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza.

Before Agora, Grezgorz worked for another newspaper and magazine publisher, Axel Springer Polska, where he also held the CFO role.

"I am very excited to be joining Huuuge at this time. It is a truly innovative company with a clear strategic plan for further development in the fastest-growing segment of the gaming market," said Grezgorz.

"Already a leader in mobile gaming, Huuuge has a proven track record in building and buying new games successfully, as well as developing new games. I am looking forward to being part of the success story."

Great addition

"We are delighted that Grzegorz has decided to join us. He has great experience working for global media and entertainment companies that have grown both through consolidation and organically," said Huuuge Group CEO Anton Gauffin.

"This experience will be invaluable to us at this time as we embark on the next stage of our development, growing our pipeline of games as well as realising consolidation opportunities, such as our recent acquisition of Playable Platform in the Netherlands and Double Star in Finland."

So far, 2020 has been a big year for Huuuge, as the free-to-play games specialist has acquired Finnish studio Double Star and interactive ads firm Playable Platform.


Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

