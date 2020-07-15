Huuuge Games acquires interactive ads firm Playable Platform

Mobile games developer and publisher Huuuge Games has acquired Dutch advertising start-up Playable Platform.

The Amsterdam-based ad firm has a focus on interactive and playable ads. As such, it has created AI-driven technology to optimise various forms of creatives, such as interactive videos and playable ads.

"Well-optimised playable ads are usually the best performing creative format for mobile games. Creatives are one of the key factors of successful UA as they strongly impact KPIs like IPM, eCPM, and retention," said Playable Platform co-founder and CTO Erik Duindam.

"We're extremely excited to join Huuuge Games, as Huuuge has built up an incredibly strong team and one of the most impressive data infrastructures in the industry today. Joining forces with Huuuge will allow us to raise the bar further and offer an unparalleled creative platform for all games in Huuuge's portfolio."

Being innovative

The acquisition gives Huuuge Games 11 offices around the world, with an employee count of over 600.

"We are delighted to be acquiring Playable Platform, a market-leading, innovative company that is addressing user acquisition by connecting creativity with high-level technology. The self-learning creative technology and data-driven playable ads will dramatically improve our marketing efforts for various games in Huuuge's portfolio," said Huuuge Games CEO Anto Gauffin.

"This acquisition marks another step forward in our Build-and-Buy strategy and our increasing focus on inorganic growth opportunities. We are also excited to establish Huuuge's presence in the Netherlands as we expand our European office footprint."

Last month, the company teamed up with Universal Games to create a new game based on the popular Trolls IP.