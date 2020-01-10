Playable Platform introduces self-optimizing ads

Playable Platform has been testing self-optimizing ads since November 2019 and the company is now releasing some numbers of their first tests. The new technology already made a significant impact to some of the world’s most downloaded apps and enabled those companies to significantly increase their marketing reach.

"Self-optimizing playable ad technology is probably the greatest creative invention we've seen since video ads were first introduced," said Gil Ohayon, Senior User Acquisition Manager at Ilyon. His reaction comes after the CTR of Ilyon’s playable ad for Hexa Jigsaw Puzzle improved from 13% to 53% without any human interaction.

"The ad optimized itself and constantly brought us better results, and it all happened so fast in real-time," Ohayon continued.

"Ilyon's first results were equally exciting for us as for them, but they were hardly surprising," says Playable Platform CTO Erik Duindam.

He explained that Playable Platform has spent the last 2 years building out their algorithmic self-optimizing technology, and had their ads and systems go through extensive testing before releasing them into the wild. Thanks to that, they were spared from any significant bugs or nonperformance and could deliver great value straight off the bat.

"The first live test we ran in November was for another major mobile games company. There we improved the ad's CTR from a very low 0.7% to 4.5% in less than 18 hours. Another test we ran for a hypercasual customer improved the ad CTR from an already relatively high 25% to 45% in 4 days, and its IPM (installs per 1000 impressions) from a solid 20 to an impressive 45," Erik further elaborated.

"We are the first in the world with this concept and technology, and we see that it's actually becoming a significant competitive advantage for our customers in a landscape of ever increased competition for ROAS-positive installs."

Most members of Playable Platform team have at least 5-10 years of UA and large-scale technology experience. Duindam said that the team all agreed that any technological solution that would take away the optimization headache from marketing teams, and would revolutionize marketing in general.

Playable Platform plans to roll out self-optimizing ads on a greater scale during the first half of 2020. They will be at booth G21 (next to Unity) at Pocket Gamer Connects in London January 20-21. Please visit them there for more information.