Mobile Games Jobs Weekly: Sumo acquires Pipeworks, Huuuge Groups hires new CFO, and Krafton merges with PUBG Corp

Welcome to our new and improved regular article where we round-up the week's big movers and shakers across the mobile games industry.

The focus of this weekly article will be to compile all of the big job appointments and departures in one easy to read place, alongside some standouts from our own jobs board and some useful articles for those job seeking at this time.

You can also catch up with all of the job news from last week right here.

Movers and Shakers

Huuuge Group welcomes Grezgorz Kania as its new CFO

Casual and casino developer Huuuge Group has hired Grezgorz Kania as its new chief financial officer.

Grezgorz has more than 20 years experience within the media and technology industries, having most recently served as the CFO for Agora SA - the publisher of the Polish newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza.

Acquisitions

Sumo Group acquires co-development specialist Pipeworks in a $100 million deal

Sumo Group has acquired Oregon-based studio Pipeworks in a deal worth up to $100 million.

The agreement will have an initial consideration of $59.5 million, of which $35 million will be given in cash while the remaining $24.5 will be through equity in Sumo Group.

Blue Hat Interactive still intends to acquire majority stake in Fuzhou Csfctech

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has signed an updated letter with the intent of acquiring 51 per cent of mobile games firm Fuzhou Csfctech.

Through the deal, Blue Hat will get a majority share in not only Fuzhou Csfctech but also its two subsidiaries.

Krafton to merge with PUBG Corp later this year

South Korean video games holding company Krafton will merge with PUBG Corp later this year.

The development team behind the hugely popular battle royale title PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds will join Krafton's line of studios, though it will maintain its independence.

