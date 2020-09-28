News

Krafton to merge with PUBG Corp later this year

South Korean games firm Krafton will merge with its PUBG Corp subsidiary.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, the merger will take place later this year, and will see the support and publishing teams from PUBG Corp become one with Krafton's. Meanwhile, the development team behind popular battle royale PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds will join Krafton's line of studios, though it will maintain its independence.

"In order to create premier gameplay experiences, we believe that each of our studios should build their own unique creative identity," said Krafton CEO Kim Chang-han.

"The announced consolidation will allow Krafton to create sustainable environments where each of our studios can focus on what they do best: development. With a gameplay-first mentality, we are confident that this system will lead to sustainable growth and the ability to develop distinguished products within particular genres."

It's war

Chang-han took on Krafton's chief exec role back in March. Before that, he held the top job at PUBG Corp.

On mobile, PUBG has proven popular as it broke 600 million downloads in March. Furthermore, it cracked $3.5 billion in lifetime revenue earlier this month. However, the battle royale has not been without its problem as it has now been banned in India, though PUBG Corp has cut publishing ties with Tencent in the country, in hopes it can be reinstated.


