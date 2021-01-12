Scopely hires Ben Webley as its new CMO

Mobile games specialist Scopely has named Ben Webley as its new chief marketing officer.

In his new role, Webley will be tasked with working on Scopely's advertising, growth, customer service and marketing. He will also lead the creative and user acquisition departments.

Before joining Scopely, Webley was in charge of global marketing for games at Facebook. He has also held leadership roles at Electronic Arts and Zynga.

"Scopely is a fantastic company with strong values, tremendous talent and a commitment to breaking barriers across the mobile games industry," said Webley.

"I am extremely enthusiastic about the opportunity to bring my perspective to the team to help further propel Scopely's vision and thrilled to work with the best in the business."

Great hire

"We felt it was important to have a leader with a holistic view and hyper-focus on connecting players with our games as we embark on our next phase as an organization," said Scopely chief revenue officer Tim O'Brien.

"Ben brings deep experience in gaming and mobile advertising as well as shares the same entrepreneurial mindset and orientation toward excellence that Scopely is built upon.

"He is a seasoned leader whose experience has provided him with a unique perspective on the global games marketing ecosystem, and we are extremely excited to have him join our executive team."

Last October, not only did Scopely snap up match-three developer Genjoy, but it also secured $340 million via Series E funding.