Scopely snaps up match-three developer Genjoy

Mobile games developer and publisher Scopely has acquired match-three studio Genjoy.

As detailed in a blog post, the developer will become a Scopely studio based in Spain.

Genjoy's first game, Tuscany Villa, was launched in April 2020. Together with Scopely, the studio will continue to work on its match-three puzzler.

Around 150 employees will become part of Scopely's Spanish presence. Currently, the US firm has two offices in Barcelona. Last year, the publisher expanded its operations both Barcelona and Dublin.

Expansion

Genjoy is not the first acquisition that Scopely has made this year. At the start of the year, the company acquired FoxNext Studios, the team behind Marvel Strike Force.

Furthermore, following a successful partnership on Scrabble Go, Scopely picked up PierPlay, the developer behind the popular word game.