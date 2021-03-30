Job News

Christoffer Wernberger joins King

New senior manager of internal and corporate communications

Christoffer Wernberger joins King
By , Staff Writer

Christoffer Wernberger has joined King as its new senior manager of internal and corporate communications.

Wernberger announced the move on LinkedIn.

Throughout his career, he has held a number of public relations positions.

Most recently, Wernberger served as the Nordic PR manager for Xiaomi Technology, a position he held for eight months.

His longest serving role was with Koch Media and Deep Silver, where he was a senior public relations manager for nearly six years.

"I am excited to have joined King as of today and very happy to be a part of this inspiring company," said Wernberger.

So long

Wernberger has joined the company shortly after its parent company, Activision Blizzard laid off approximately 190 employees.

However, only one team member from King was affected by the cuts.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

Kayleigh is the Staff Writer for PocketGamer.biz. Besides PGbiz and PCGI she has written as a list writer for Game Rant, rambling about any and all things games related. You can also find her on Twitter talking utter nonsense.

Related Articles

Job News Mar 17th, 2021

Update: King confirms only one employee "affected" by Activision layoffs

Job News Aug 28th, 2020

King co-founder and chairman Riccardo Zacconi has left the company

News May 19th, 2020

King is making its Defold game engine open source

News Mar 30th, 2021

Update: Crash Bandicoot: On the Run races to 25 million global downloads

2 News Mar 24th, 2021

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run launches early on iOS, races to number one on App Store

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies