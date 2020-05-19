News

King is making its Defold game engine open source

King is making its Defold game engine open source
By , Editor

King's mobile and web game engine Defold is to be made available as an open source project.

As part of the move, King is spinning out a new software foundation called the Defold Foundation. The foundation's board will be headed by Candy Crush Saga producer Sara Cederberg, who was formerly the director of engineering for the engine.

With Defold going open source, King hopes that it will bring more transparency to game development, and that external developers will lend their expertise to make the engine better for everyone who uses it.

Welcomed back to Defold

"We're hugely impressed by the Defold team and look forward to seeing many great gaming experiences come to life," said King chief development officer Tjodolf Sommestad.

"We've seen millions of players already playing the King games run on the Defold engine and we're excited to see the community come together even more, with the support of the Defold Foundation."

King made Defold freely available to all back in March 2016, and we spoke to King's then-evangelist Oleg Pridiuk in September that year about why the developer entered the game engine space.


Tags:
Ric Cowley
Ric Cowley
Editor

Ric is the Editor of PocketGamer.biz, having started out as a Staff Writer on the site back in 2015. He received an honourable mention in both the MCV and Develop 30 Under 30 lists in 2016 and refuses to let anyone forget about it.

Related Articles

News May 15th, 2020

Former King chairman Mel Morris tops the 2020 UK gaming rich list

News May 11th, 2020

Free online PG.biz RoundTable discussion series launches tomorrow

News May 7th, 2020

Playrix's Gardenscapes dethroned Candy Crush Saga for monthly global consumer spend in April 2020

News May 4th, 2020

Sega Europe, Tencent, King, Nordeus and NCSOFT all join the talented lineup for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2

News Jan 29th, 2019

Unity Playground aims to open game development up to kids

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies