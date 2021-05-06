Stadia sees talent exodus as multiple executives join Jade Raymond's Haven

Following its decision to close its internal game development, Google Stadia is witnessing an exodus of talent.

First to leave in this round of announcements was VP & product head John Justice.

Several other staff have left, joining ex-Stadia executive Jade Raymond at her new development studio Haven.

These include

Corey May, head of creative services & publishing

Sabastian Puel, general manager

Erwann Le Rouzic, concept artist

Francis Denoncourt, senior concept artist

Jonathan Dankoff, UX researcher, and

Pierre-Marc Bérubé, graphics programmer

Best known for helping create the Assassin’s Creed and Watch Dogs franchises for Ubisoft, Raymond left Stadia earlier in 2021.

Now working on a PlayStation exclusive game, she stated “We want to create worlds where players can escape, have fun, express themselves, and find community.

"We want to pour our passion into a project. We want to make something wondrous for people to experience.”