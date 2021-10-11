My.Games appoints Philippe Sauze as Head of Europe operations

My.Games has appointed industry veteran Philippe Sauze as its head of Europe.

Sauze most recently held the position of Head of Activision Blizzard EMEA and previously held positions at Electronic Arts for 15 years.

Additionally, Sauze was also elected President of the French video game industry syndicate (SELL).

This marks a significant hire for My.Games as it is the first time the company has appointed a head of Europe.

Going forward, Sauze will be responsible for reinforcing its Amsterdam publishing hub and leading the company’s ongoing mission to develop its European strategy and increase its international presence.

People-centred operations

"I am very happy to join My.Games as Head of Europe and feel hugely motivated by the new challenge," said Sauze.

"The company has brought me on board with the key strategic objective of developing the European division and strengthening My.Games’ global position. The office in Amsterdam already covers the spectrum of game production - including publishing, localisation and operating games in the region - and it will be a great honour to build, innovate and expand upon this foundation.

"The fact that My.Games is a people-centred operation with mechanisms in place for collaboration and knowledge sharing means that we are well placed to grow and is a great fit for me and my professional experience."

My.Games CEO Vasily Maguryan commented: "My.Games is a people-oriented company looking to the future with great ambition - we are therefore thrilled that Philippe Sauze has come on board as he’s the perfect fit!

"We believe that Philippe’s leadership, relational, and business development qualities will be paramount to My.Games’ future direction. He has embraced our culture of collaboration between studios, agility, and flexibility and understood our common goals - we are excited to take our next global steps."

As part of its expansion strategy, My.Games recently acquired Belarusian hypercasual developer Mamboo Games for $2 million.