Dubit hires new head of studio Regine Weiner, formerly of Epic Games

Branded games and metaverse developer Dubit has today announced the appointment of its new head of studio, Regine Weiner.

Joining from British developer Mediatonic Games, which was acquired by Epic Games in 2021, Weiner worked on the wildly popular Fall Guys as Mediatonic Games’ director of player experience.

A wealth of experience

In addition to working in senior roles at Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network and Disney, Weiner has worked on a vast portfolio of games over the course of the last two decades; she was involved in Space Ape Games’ Fastlane, Rival Kingdoms, Samurai Siege, and Transformers: Earth Wars.

"I’m thrilled to have joined Dubit at a time of rapid growth, both for the company and the wider metaverse industry. Brands are racing to platforms like Fortnite and Roblox and looking for the very best consultancy, guidance and creative and technical capabilities to create unique experiences that their audience will engage with and value," said Weiner.

"That’s where we come in. There’s a wealth of development talent within Dubit that stands us in good stead to be the premier metaverse studio in 2023."

Dubit CEO and founder Matthew Warneford commented: "At Dubit we are assembling the most talented and credible team from the worlds of video gaming and metaverse world-building. Our crazy ambitious growth strategy necessitates us having the very best people onboard, empowering us to scale effectively across the world, both physical and virtual.

"Regine’s video games industry expertise and wealth of experience with leading IPs and brands, gleaned from working with companies like Epic Games and Disney, will prove invaluable to our business as we reach dizzying new heights."

Dubit has been growing its portfolio considerably in recent years, having created metaverse experiences for Nickelodeon, UEFA, The BRITs, Samsung and more. The company raised $8 million to introduce esports into Roblox in 2021 and spoke earlier in 2023 about why mobile platforms are the gateway to the metaverse.

Former Roblox vice president Jon Vlassopulos also joined Dubit last summer to work on future metaverse strategies, brand partnerships and more.