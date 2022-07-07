Moloco appoints Sunil Rayan as chief business officer

Machine learning leader Moloco has announced that they have appointed Sunil Rayan as its first chief business officer. Rayan brings 25 years of experience building commercial and product operations and leading go-to-market teams to his new role.

Prior to joining Moloco, Rayan served as president and Head of Disney+ Hotstar, growing the business to over 50 million subscribers, expanded operations across India, Southeast Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, and helped launch the Hotstar streaming platform.

Before joining Disney+, Rayan led the Global Mobile App ads business at Google, where he also helped build Google Cloud solutions for games. He has also worked as an associate partner at McKinsey.

“I am happy to welcome Sunil Rayan as our Chief Business Officer. He brings the expertise in enterprise cloud products, engineering, business development, and proven success building and scaling global sales organisations that will help Moloco accelerate its next stage of growth,” said Moloco CEO Ikkjin Ahn. “He is a humble and ambitious leader with a track record for successfully growing global businesses, and we are excited to have him join us on our journey.”

“Moloco is a generational company that is bringing the power of machine learning to programmatic performance advertising and enabling monetisation for direct-to-consumer businesses of all sizes. Together, we will help customers grow significantly by helping them unlock the full value of unique, first-party data with Moloco’s world-leading machine learning and infrastructure solutions,” said Rayan.

In his new role, Rayan will oversee all commercial functions and ensure proper strategies are implemented across Moloco’s products and platforms.

