Debbie Bestwick to step down as Team 17 CEO after more than a decade

After more than a decade as chief executive at Team17, Debbie Bestwick intends to step down from her role. The search for her replacement has already begun. Bestwick will still remain on the company board and will work with Team17 in a non-executive role.

A long-lasting career

Bestwick was a founding member of Team17 and has over 30 years of experience with the company. The company is perhaps best known for it's Worms franchise, producing games across the decades on multiple formats including mobile.

Since 2009, Bestwick has been working in chief executive roles - initially a joint title before transitioning to solo chief executive in 2010.

She has continued in her role as a company leader through Team17’s management buyout in 2011, the 2016 investment from LDC, and 2018’s floatation on the London Stock Exchange.

"This has probably been the hardest decision I’ve made, but I wouldn’t have made it if I wasn’t confident in the succession plans and the leadership team’s ability to deliver the clear and focused strategy regarding our collective goals and ambitions," said Bestwick.

"Ultimately, I want to spend more time with my children who have made sacrifices many times during my career and specifically to spend more time with my youngest before he goes to university."

Team17 non-executive chair Chris Bell commented: "I would like to personally thank Debbie for her absolute devotion to Team17 and know that without her almost limitless enthusiasm for the business, we simply would not be where we are today.

"We all collectively wish her the very best in all her future endeavours and look forward to continuing to benefit from her unrivalled knowledge when she joins the board as a non-executive director."

Last week, layoffs were rumoured to be taking place at Team17, with the company looking to restructure itself. The studio also recently announced that the farmlife sim Farmside was being made available on Apple’s subscription service, Apple Arcade.