Keywords Studios appoints Robert Kingston as CFO

Keywords Studios has announced the appointment of Robert Kingston to the role of chief financial officer, effective from July 1. Additionally, Kingston will join the company’s board of directors.

Kingston brings more than 25 years of experience in the financial sector to his role. Most recently he acted as CFO of the UK and Ireland division of Flutter Entertainment PLC. Prior to this, he worked as a commercial, strategy, and finance consultant at The Jockey Club and in a series of roles at British telecommunications company Sky, including as finance director of its content business.

Current CFO Jon Hauck will transition to the role of chief operating officer on July 1 while enabling a smooth transition of responsibilities.

The key to success

“We are delighted to welcome Rob to Keywords and believe he is the perfect person to succeed Jon in the CFO role,” said Keywords Studios CEO Bertrand Bodson. “His extensive experience as a senior finance leader within large, international technology-focused entertainment businesses will be invaluable as we continue to drive the future growth of our platform. I look forward to working with him closely when he joins the business next month.”

“I’m excited to be joining such a dynamic and entrepreneurial business, with its unique position at the centre of the global video gaming industry,” said Kingston. “Keywords has ambitious plans to scale its excellent platform by embracing technology and building its relationships with the largest players in the market. I’m looking forward to partnering with the Board and the entire Keywords team to seize the growth and value creation opportunity ahead.”

Kingston’s appointment to the role of CFO follows a period of significant expansion for the company, with a series of acquisitions and investments, including influencer agency Digital Media Management and developer Hardsuit Labs.

We listed Keywords as one of 2022’s most strategic investors, with deals totalling $145.8 million.