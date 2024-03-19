Keywords, Active Fence, Take This, and Modulate create Gaming Safety Coalition

Keywords Studios, Active Fence, Take This, and Modulate have come together to establish the Gaming Safety Coalition to bolster the safety and integrity of online video game communities.

This coalition symbolizes a strategic partnership among Trust & Safety organizations in video games that are committed to building a stronger, safer, and more resilient gaming environments.

Keywords Studios will provide expert moderation teams prioritizing player and moderator well-being. Modulate offers prosocial voice intelligence technology to promote respectful interactions.

Modulate CEO Mike Pappas says, “Through the integration of technological innovations, expert moderation, and focused research on mental health, the coalition aims to enact meaningful change, promoting a gaming culture that is safe, inclusive, and supportive.”

Combining strengths

ActiveFence on the other hand, contributes Trust and Safety tools to combat toxicity and ensure player safety while Take This supports mental health in gaming through research, training, and community outreach.

“By combining our strengths and expertise, we aim to set new standards for safety and well-being across the gaming industry, ensuring a more inclusive and respectful environment for all," said Noam Schwartz, co-founder and CEO of ActiveFence.

Take This executive director Eve Crevoshay calls the coalition “an excellent opportunity to highlight the best of what games can be," while Keywords Studios' Sharon Fisher adds that the coalition “is all about giving players and superhero moderators the support they deserve to remain safe from online harm."