Keywords Studios acquires Hardsuit Labs

Keywords Studios has announced the acquisition of developer Hardsuit Labs, as part of its continued bid to increase its suite of services.

2022 saw a period of significant growth for Keywords, with five acquisitions totalling $145.8 million, making it one of the most strategic investors of the year. Although Hardsuit Labs is best known for its work on console and PC projects, including massive franchises such as Call of Duty, Fortnite, and Bioshock. This represents a continuing trend within the industry of mobile-first game makers onboarding the best talent. Hardsuit will join the company’s Create service line.

“Hardsuit is a high-quality studio that works on some of the world’s largest franchises, and we are excited to welcome Andy [Kipling, CEO], Russell [Nelson, COO] and their team to Keywords,” said Keywords Studios CEO Bertrand Bodson. “The business is a great fit for our Create service line and strengthens our existing offering for some of the strongest intellectual properties in digital entertainment.

“Hardsuit is our first game development studio in Seattle, growing our presence in a city home to several existing and potential clients, and gives us access to a high-quality talent pool from which to drive future growth. We are looking forward to working with the Hardsuit team and supporting the studio’s continuing growth as part of Keywords."

Expanding interests

In a joint statement, Hardsuit Labs CEO Andy Kipling and COO Russell Nelson commented, "We are really thrilled to be able to start the next phase of our growth as part of Keywords. As the largest player in the industry, Keywords will provide us with a strong foundation and deliver opportunities for us to do more for our clients and franchises.

“We believe Keywords has a very similar people-focused and tech-savvy entrepreneurial culture and are excited to get started on delivering against our future growth opportunities.”

In March, Keywords Studios acquired influencer agency Digital Media Management as part of its continued expansion bid.