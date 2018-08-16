News

Indie publisher Raw Fury gets $5.5m boost from Nordisk Film Games

Danish media firm Nordisk Film has invested a cool $5.5m in Swedish indie games publisher Raw Fury.

The deal was announced in a post on the former's website, which sees the Nordisk Film Games as the only investor in Raw Fury's Series A funding round.

This "new injection of bookoo bucks" will allow the publisher to produce more titles, sign with larger projects and "let us become Raw and Furious".

"We’ve landed ourselves one hell of a partner in Nordisk Film Games, a division within Nordisk Film which is a leading producer and distributor of films in the Nordic countries since 1906," Raw Fury chief Jonas Antonsson (pictured) said.

"Nordisk Film has their hands in a variety of game industry segments ranging from game development to esports and retail distribution.

"Nordisk Film Games have been helping out studios all over the Nordics, and not only do we now get some additional funds to Push It To The Limit (the limit the limiiiiiit!) but we’ve also gained two incredibly talented folks from NFG sitting on our board—Martin Walfisz, former founder of Massive Entertainment and current Senior Partner at NFG, and Mikkel Weider, serial entrepreneur and Managing Director at NFG."

Bad North

Raw Fury will also publish up-coming title Bad North, a real-time tactics rogue-lite developed Plausible Concept. 

Talking to PocketGamer.Biz, Plausible Concept's Richard Meredith said that partnering with Raw Fury and Nintendo helped alleviate fears amongst the team that the game would become lost among the shuffle at launch. 

“There was definitely a significant worry for us about visibility,” he says.

“Switch became our lead platform in many ways because it is quite similar in where the game started off from, in terms of mobile.

“But also because of the security of going onto Switch is a lot better than mobile and PC.”

Our sister-site PCGamiesInsider.Biz has the full story.

 


