King’s Candy Crush Saga enjoys highest grossing 12 month period with $930m made

By , Staff Writer

King’s Candy Crush Saga has raked in over $930 million in revenue from August 2017 to July 2018.

According to Sensor Tower, the revenue haul is the match-3 titles largest since launching in 2012.

The most profitable month was December 2017 which saw $86 million made. Revenue has declined somewhat with $68 million made in July, but the figure is still impressive.

The $930 million figure also represented a 34 per cent increase from the 12 months prior, in which Candy Crush Saga made $693 million in gross player spending across the App Store and Google Play.

Candy Crush Saga was also the sixth highest grossing mobile game by worldwide revenue for July and was first among games developed by Western companies.

Sweet, sweet business

The news follows King’s recent release Legend of Solgard, which is the company's first foray into the midcore-RPG market. While the game also includes match-3 elements, however, it’s foremost an RPG.

Developed by Stockholm-based developer Snowprint Studios, The battle system is turn-based but utilises match-3 influences by making players match small units.

The units then grow and become stronger before they attack the enemy team.


