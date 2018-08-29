Nintendo will air a special Dragalia Lost Mobile Direct early tomorrow morning

Nintendo has scheduled a special Mobile Direct stream in advance of the release of Dragalia Lost.
An announcement tweet (below) reveals that the mobile RPG will release in the US, Japan, Hong Kong and Macau on September 27th.
Nintendo partnered with developer Cygames to bring Dragalia Lost to market earlier this year, announcing a “summer” launch window. By May, the RPG had picked up over 200,000 pre-registrations ahead of launch.
Lost and found
Dragalia Lost is Nintendo’s first new mobile IP. While still receiving a western launch, it looks as though the publisher is looking to capitalise on its lucrative Japanese mobile audience.
The mobile direct will air a4:30 am BST / 5:30 am CEST tomorrow morning; that's 8:30 pm PT / 11:30 pm this afternoon for readers in the US.
Unlike the crowded likes of last night’s Nindies Direct, this stream will likely only be showcasing Dragalia Lost.
Nintendo’s steps into mobile gaming are still slow and tentative, but the success of games like Fire Emblem: Heroes prove that it’s a valuable space for the company to break into.
Tune in on 8/29 at 8:30pm PT for details on Nintendo’s upcoming mobile game, #DragaliaLost! Be sure to check out the livestream, and then get ready to start playing on 9/27. https://t.co/sVsqDLEOcv pic.twitter.com/8luKlEP2kh— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 29, 2018
