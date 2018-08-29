News

Nintendo will air a special Dragalia Lost Mobile Direct early tomorrow morning

By , Staff Writer

Nintendo has scheduled a special Mobile Direct stream in advance of the release of Dragalia Lost.

An announcement tweet (below) reveals that the mobile RPG will release in the US, Japan, Hong Kong and Macau on September 27th.

Nintendo partnered with developer Cygames to bring Dragalia Lost to market earlier this year, announcing a “summer” launch window. By May, the RPG had picked up over 200,000 pre-registrations ahead of launch.

Lost and found

Dragalia Lost is Nintendo’s first new mobile IP. While still receiving a western launch, it looks as though the publisher is looking to capitalise on its lucrative Japanese mobile audience.

The mobile direct will air a4:30 am BST / 5:30 am CEST tomorrow morning; that's 8:30 pm PT / 11:30 pm this afternoon for readers in the US.

Unlike the crowded likes of last night’s Nindies Direct, this stream will likely only be showcasing Dragalia Lost.

Nintendo’s steps into mobile gaming are still slow and tentative, but the success of games like Fire Emblem: Heroes prove that it’s a valuable space for the company to break into.

 


Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer, game developer and public speaker. Relatively new to the scene, she's already been recognised by GamesIndustry.biz and A MAZE for contributions to games culture. Her work has regularly appeared in PCGamesN, alongside sites like RPS, Eurogamer and Polygon.

