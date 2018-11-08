News

Hole.io publisher Voodoo set for new office in Berlin

By , Staff Writer

Hyper casual mobile games publisher Voodoo is set for a new office in Berlin, Germany.

According to the French outfit, Berlin is the ideal spot to build a “strong and creative” production team as some of the most significant games companies are based there.

Voodoo is also looking to bolster its ranks with local talent, with plans to hire “dozens” of new recruits by the end of 2019.

“We are looking for people with personal responsibility and creativity, with the ambition to breathe life into their ideas,” said Voodoo co-founder Alexander Yazdi.

Hole in one

The general manager of the Berlin Studio, Alexander Willink, added: “We believe in rewarding employees who make a successful game with a share of the profits.

“We will focus initially on hyper-casual games by prototyping fast and proving our concepts.”

Plans for a new office follows a report from Reuters earlier this year that Voodoo had received a $200 million investment from Goldman Sachs' private equity fund.

The French games outfit has revealed that Goldman Sachs become a shareholder in the company, but stopped short of revealing how much money exchanged hands. Voodoo said its founders remain majority owners, however.


Iain Harris
Iain Harris
Staff Writer

Iain is a freelance writer based in Scotland with a penchant for indies and all things Nintendo. Alongside PocketGamer.Biz, he has also appeared in Kotaku, Rock Paper Shotgun, PCGamesN and VG24/7.

