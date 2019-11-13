Voodoo expands 'beyond hyper-casual' with new Montreal studio

Hyper-casual specialist Voodoo has opened a new studio in Montreal, Canada.

The news was made public by the studio’s lead Mehdi El Moussali via a Linkedin post, where he expressed his excitement for the expansion.

The developer that has surpassed more than two billion mobile game downloads, will now utilise the Canadian-based studio to work on games “beyond hyper-casual”, according to the post.

PocketGamer.biz has reached out to Voodoo for further clarity regarding the new location opening, as no official announcement has been made at the time of writing.

New hires

“It makes me happy when I hear that a new game studio is opening or expanding, those are great news for our industry,” wrote El Moussali.

As part of its expansion, Voodoo is currently looking to hire senior game artist, senior game designers and senior game developers. All of which can be applied for here.

Voodoo recently brought on several new hires to its Berlin studio with experience from Blizzard, King and Mamau.