Job News

Voodoo expands 'beyond hyper-casual' with new Montreal studio

Voodoo expands 'beyond hyper-casual' with new Montreal studio
By , Staff Writer

Hyper-casual specialist Voodoo has opened a new studio in Montreal, Canada.

The news was made public by the studio’s lead Mehdi El Moussali via a Linkedin post, where he expressed his excitement for the expansion.

The developer that has surpassed more than two billion mobile game downloads, will now utilise the Canadian-based studio to work on games “beyond hyper-casual”, according to the post.

PocketGamer.biz has reached out to Voodoo for further clarity regarding the new location opening, as no official announcement has been made at the time of writing.

New hires

“It makes me happy when I hear that a new game studio is opening or expanding, those are great news for our industry,” wrote El Moussali.

As part of its expansion, Voodoo is currently looking to hire senior game artist, senior game designers and senior game developers. All of which can be applied for here.

Voodoo recently brought on several new hires to its Berlin studio with experience from Blizzard, King and Mamau.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

Interview Aug 1st, 2019

Interview: Hyper-casual specialist Voodoo opens new Istanbul studio

Interview Apr 24th, 2019

Jobs in Games: Voodoo’s Wesley Clarke on how to get a job as a technical lead

as Comment & Opinion Aug 5th, 2019

Voodoo’s ad monetisation and the recipe for hyper-casual success

Job News Jul 2nd, 2019

Voodoo brings on Blizzard, King and Mamau hires for Berlin studio

Job News May 23rd, 2019

Gismart opens internal hyper-casual game development studio

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies