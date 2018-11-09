Google’s Change the Game winners are now available on the Play Store

Five titles from Google’s Change the Game design competition are now available on the Google Play Store.

Change the Game was introduced in March this year and encouraged teenage girls in the US to submit designs for games. Five selected winners worked with partnered development studio LearnDistrict to bring these titles to life.

The Grand Prize winner, 17-year-old Washington student Christine (last names withheld due to participants’ ages), will receive a $10,000 college scholarship and a $15,000 technology contribution to her school.

Break binaries

In her shapeshifting platformer, Mazu, Christine aimed to create a game that could be enjoyed regardless of the player’s gender.

“As an aspiring artist in the gaming industry, I don’t want to repeat this cycle of gender-based pandering in the future,” said Christine, commenting on the vast gulf between games made for men and women.

Other winning games included rhythm-platformer Symphony, art puzzler Palette, adventure game The Other Realm and environmental awareness compilation Ecoverse.

All five winners will be flown out to next year’s E3, as well as receiving an Android tablet and a scholarship for the Girls Make Games summer camp.

A full rundown of the winners and their games can be found on the Change the Game site here.