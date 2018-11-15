News

Supercell's Brawl Stars rumbles up over five million pre-registrations in one day

By , Staff Writer

In just 24 hours more than five million people have pre-registered for Supercell's upcoming mobile team shooter Brawl Stars.

The Finnish developer revealed a Brawl Stars December release date on Android and iOS yesterday, with a skin up for grabs if installs cleared two million before launch.

In fact, according to Supercell, the two million milestone was cleared in a couple of hours. As such, anyone who installs the game before the end of 2018 can snag the Star Shelly character skin.

Warming up

The 3v3 battler has seen some mixed fortunes in soft-launch since launching in Canada a year and a half ago on iOS, with a release on Android and other countries coming this year.

According to Sensor Tower, it has pulled in $6.5 million so far, which doesn’t quite match the lofty heights of Supercell's other mega-hits Clash of Clans or Clash Royale.

That said, with Hong Kong and Singapore making up 16 and 15 per cent of total revenue thus far, we reckon it may just be a game changer for Supercell in the Eastern market.

Supercell's Jaakko Harlas, who works in developer relations and strategic finance, will be a speaker at the upcoming Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st to 22nd.


Iain Harris
Staff Writer

Iain is a freelance writer based in Scotland with a penchant for indies and all things Nintendo. Alongside PocketGamer.Biz, he has also appeared in Kotaku, Rock Paper Shotgun, PCGamesN and VG24/7.

