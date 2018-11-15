Supercell’s Brawl Stars pulls in $6.5m from soft launch ahead of global launch

Supercell's arena shooter Brawl Stars has racked up $6.5 million during its one and half year stay in soft launch, according to Sensor Tower.

The quirky shoot ‘em up initially soft-launched in June of last year in Canada on iOS before expanding to new regions and launching on Android.

Unsurprisingly, the lion’s share of revenue has come from Canada at 57 per cent of the total.

Following on Asian countries have shown a keener interest in the title than their Western counterparts, With Hong Kong and Singapore making up 16 and 15 per cent of total revenue thus far.

In keeping with the Asian interest in Brawl Stars, we recently dived into why it may just be a game changer for Supercell in the Eastern market.

Brawling in the East

To date, Supercell has launched five games globally, with Clash Royale the last to get the treatment back in March 2016. Comparatively, during Clash Royale’s 57-day stay in Canada on soft-launch, it made $2.2 million.

Brawl Stars, on the other hand, has seen $180,000 come in from Canadian players in the past 57 days.

Sensor Tower notes, however, that Brawl Stars hasn’t yet benefited from a “typical Supercell-scale launch marketing/advertising campaign”. Clash Royale also enjoyed a better degree of word-of-mouth because it was a spin-off of Clash of Clans.

The report follows yesterday’s news that Brawl Stars is set for a global launch next month on both the App Store and Google Play.

The Finnish developer has opened up pre-registrations alongside the announcement, with players set to earn a special skin if signs-up hit two million.

Supercell's Jaakko Harlas, who works in developer relations and strategic finance, will be a speaker at the upcoming Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st to 22nd.