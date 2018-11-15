News

Supercell’s Brawl Stars pulls in $6.5m from soft launch ahead of global launch

Supercell’s Brawl Stars pulls in $6.5m from soft launch ahead of global launch
By , Staff Writer

Supercell's arena shooter Brawl Stars has racked up $6.5 million during its one and half year stay in soft launch, according to Sensor Tower

The quirky shoot ‘em up initially soft-launched in June of last year in Canada on iOS before expanding to new regions and launching on Android.

Unsurprisingly, the lion’s share of revenue has come from Canada at 57 per cent of the total.

Following on Asian countries have shown a keener interest in the title than their Western counterparts, With Hong Kong and Singapore making up 16 and 15 per cent of total revenue thus far.

In keeping with the Asian interest in Brawl Stars, we recently dived into why it may just be a game changer for Supercell in the Eastern market.

Brawling in the East

To date, Supercell has launched five games globally, with Clash Royale the last to get the treatment back in March 2016. Comparatively, during Clash Royale’s 57-day stay in Canada on soft-launch, it made $2.2 million.

Brawl Stars, on the other hand, has seen $180,000 come in from Canadian players in the past 57 days.

Sensor Tower notes, however, that Brawl Stars hasn’t yet benefited from a “typical Supercell-scale launch marketing/advertising campaign”. Clash Royale also enjoyed a better degree of word-of-mouth because it was a spin-off of Clash of Clans.

The report follows yesterday’s news that Brawl Stars is set for a global launch next month on both the App Store and Google Play.

The Finnish developer has opened up pre-registrations alongside the announcement, with players set to earn a special skin if signs-up hit two million.

Supercell's Jaakko Harlas, who works in developer relations and strategic finance, will be a speaker at the upcoming Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st to 22nd.


Tags:
Iain Harris
Iain Harris
Staff Writer

Iain is a freelance writer based in Scotland with a penchant for indies and all things Nintendo. Alongside PocketGamer.Biz, he has also appeared in Kotaku, Rock Paper Shotgun, PCGamesN and VG24/7.

Related Articles

2 as News Aug 17th, 2018

Revenue up 616 per cent for Supercell's soft-launched Brawl Stars in July

News Oct 15th, 2018

Clash Royale took $46 million in September

1 News Sep 12th, 2018

Boom Beach blows past $820m in revenue for Supercell

News Sep 6th, 2018

$1.5m daily August revenue pushes Supercell’s Clash Royale to $2.2 billion in lifetime earnings

News Jul 11th, 2018

Supercell’s Clash Royale plunders $2 billion in revenues in just over two years

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.