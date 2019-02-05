News

Microsoft readying SDK for Xbox Live cross-play on mobile and Nintendo Switch

Microsoft readying SDK for Xbox Live cross-play on mobile and Nintendo Switch
By , Editor - PC Games Insider

Microsoft is preparing to roll out new development tools that allow for cross-platform play on Xbox Live on mobile devices as well as Nintendo Switch.

That's according to a - now edited - talk listing for GDC, as spotted by Windows Central, in which the Big M appears set to announce a brand new SDK which will let users on the aforementioned platforms play on Xbox Live with PC and Xbox One users.

This feature set is going to be using PlayFab, the backend specialist that Microsoft bought in January 2018.

Increasing engagement

"Xbox Live is one of the largest, most engaged gaming communities on the planet with decades of experience providing managed game services to developers that save you time and unlock all of the social and engagement features that players love," the listing read.

"Now Xbox Live is about to get much bigger. Xbox Live is expanding from 400m gaming devices and a reach to over 68m active players to over 2bn devices with the release of our new cross-platform XDK.

"Get a first look at the SDK to enable game developers to connect players between iOS, Android, and Switch in addition to Xbox and any game in the Microsoft Store on Windows PCs."

Our sister-site PCGamesInsider.biz has more on the story.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin launched PCGamesInsider.biz in August 2017 and has been its editor since. Prior to this, he was deputy editor at UK based games trade paper MCV and content editor for marketing and events for London Games Festival 2017. His work has also appeared in Eurogamer, The Observer, Kotaku UK, Esquire UK and Develop.

Related Articles

News Jun 22nd, 2018

Nintendo and Microsoft dunk Sony on Twitter over Minecraft cross-play

News Jun 15th, 2018

Nintendo and Xbox go on the attack as Sony flounders on Fortnite cross-play controversy

News Sep 26th, 2018

Sony relents to enable PS4 cross-play with rival platforms

News Jun 10th, 2018

Microsoft building Xbox streaming service to bring console games to any device

News Dec 23rd, 2014

Microsoft enters the virtual reality gaming race with Xbox One VR

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies