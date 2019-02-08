News

Mobile marketing tech firm Ogury picks up $21m investment

Date Type Companies involved Size
February 8th, 2019 investment Ogury $21m
Mobile marketing tech firm Ogury picks up $21m investment
By , Senior Editor

Mobile marketing technology firm Ogury raised $21 million from existing investors in April and July last year.

The funds have been used to support company growth and acquire companies such as tech firm Influans, which specialises in big data and machine learning for digital marketing.

Influans’ Cedric Cardone was appointed at Ogury’s chief technology officer shortly after. He’ll be responsible for leading the company’s product, operations and development initiatives worldwide.

Big sales

The firm said that in 2018 it generated $100 million in revenue in 2018, growing more than 120 per cent year-over-year.. The company now employs 280 staff around the world.

Recent key hires include Evan Rutchik as chief revenue officer for brands in the US, Drew Childers as VP of sales, central region; Glenn Pape as VP of sales, East Coast; Iva Campisano, VP of sales, West Coast; Renee Parris as customer success VP and Rujul Patel as senior VP of publisher development.

"Our expansion is indicative of the impressive impact our global momentum strategy has had on our business," said Ogury USA CEO Thomas Pasquet.

"Ogury's robust and scalable dataset closes the mobile journey data gap and provides our customers with a simple consent, data, insights, and activation solution - all while providing transparency and control to the user. Momentum isn't possible without a scalable solution."


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

as News Apr 19th, 2018

Tencent leads the way in $22 billion spent on games deals in last 12 months

News Mar 12th, 2018

Mobile developer Kixeye raises $20 million for machine learning platform

News Sep 15th, 2017

Mobile marketing automation firm Swrve closes $25 million Series D funding round

1 News Aug 30th, 2017

Influencer marketing firm Matchmade scores $1.73 million in funding to grow business

News Jul 25th, 2017

Web and app market intelligence firm SimilarWeb raises $47 million

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies