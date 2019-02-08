Mobile marketing tech firm Ogury picks up $21m investment

Mobile marketing technology firm Ogury raised $21 million from existing investors in April and July last year.

The funds have been used to support company growth and acquire companies such as tech firm Influans, which specialises in big data and machine learning for digital marketing.

Influans’ Cedric Cardone was appointed at Ogury’s chief technology officer shortly after. He’ll be responsible for leading the company’s product, operations and development initiatives worldwide.

Big sales

The firm said that in 2018 it generated $100 million in revenue in 2018, growing more than 120 per cent year-over-year.. The company now employs 280 staff around the world.

Recent key hires include Evan Rutchik as chief revenue officer for brands in the US, Drew Childers as VP of sales, central region; Glenn Pape as VP of sales, East Coast; Iva Campisano, VP of sales, West Coast; Renee Parris as customer success VP and Rujul Patel as senior VP of publisher development.

"Our expansion is indicative of the impressive impact our global momentum strategy has had on our business," said Ogury USA CEO Thomas Pasquet.

"Ogury's robust and scalable dataset closes the mobile journey data gap and provides our customers with a simple consent, data, insights, and activation solution - all while providing transparency and control to the user. Momentum isn't possible without a scalable solution."