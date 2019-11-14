News

Wappier raises $4 million to enhance revenue and dataviz platform

Date Type Companies involved Size
November 14th, 2019 investment wappier $4m
By , Staff Writer

Revenue management platform Wappier has raised $4 million in seed funding to continue enhancing its technology.

The round of financing was led by New York-based venture group Counterview Capital, with participation from several other private and institutional investors.

Funding will go towards growing Wappier’s AI-powered revenue management and data visualisation platform.

Alongside this, financing will help the firm set out a product roadmap and take on further employees in the US and Europe to help support its key business areas such as data science, product, sales and marketing.

Wappier’s clients include NBA General Manager, Wizzo and Fananees 2 who will all look to benefit from the revenue management’s prediction system.

“Predictive analytics”

“Mobile apps and the digital ecosystem at large have created a flood of data, but the truth is that most marketers lack the tools to ask the right questions so that they can deeply understand the data and take action on it,” said Wappier founder and CEO Alex Moukas.

“Our machine-learning based data visualisation engine enables enterprises to leverage descriptive analytics to review the past, predictive analytics to forecast the future, and prescriptive analytics to affect future consumer behaviour with personalised next best action recommendations.”

We recently spoke to Wappier VP of business development Ted Verani about IAP pricing optimisation ahead of PocketGamer Connects Helsinki.


