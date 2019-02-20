News

Ex-Disney and Pixar animators raised $2m for new Texas mobile studio Tonk Tonk Games

Date Type Companies involved Size
February 20th, 2019 investment Tonk Tonk Games $2m
Ex-Disney and Pixar animators raised $2m for new Texas mobile studio Tonk Tonk Games
By , Staff Writer

Former Disney and Pixar animators have raised $2 million in seed funding for a new mobile studio called Tonk Tonk Games.

The company will use the funds to establish a new HQ in Austin, Texas and scale the team as it gets to work on a competitive fighting title called uFighter on mobile.

The bulk of the capital invested came from BITKGRAFT esports ventures with the Modern Times Group joining.

Still in development, Tonk Tonk Games’ uFighter sees players’ faces digitised onto their avatar. Then using said avatar, players compete in real-time multiplayer battles with friends or foes from around the globe.

The game will feature clan battles, social-play and a spectator mode. uFighter has been in development since 2016 and will release for mobile devices sometime in the future.

"Incredibly excited"

"We are incredibly excited about our partnership with BITKRAFT esports ventures and Modern Times Group," said Tonk Tonk Games founder Joon Kim.

"Our vision is to give players delightful social experiences via networked play. Through financial backing and strategic partnerships, we will be able to attract top talent to our evolving team and craft an ambitious version of our first accessible mobile fighting game - uFighter."

BITKRAFT founder and managing partner Jens Hilgers added: “We are deeply impressed with Tonk Tonk’s culture and their emotionally resonant, proprietary personalised facial animation technology, which make them a clear stand-out in the massive mobile games market.”


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for a number of sites, including: Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK, Digital Spy and more. He regularly attends Comic-Cons and Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related.

Related Articles

2 as News Jan 4th, 2019

Hearthstone director's Second Dinner snags $30m from NetEase and secures Marvel licence agreement

News May 16th, 2018

QuizUp creators secure $9m funding for new studio to develop real-time social gaming platform

News Dec 4th, 2017

Ex-King staff raise $2.2 million for new Swedish studio Strange Quest

as News Aug 8th, 2017

Singapore-based mobile developer BattleBrew closes angel investment round

as News Jul 5th, 2017

Ex-Nonstop Games devs open new studio Mighty Bear Games in Singapore

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies