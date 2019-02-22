News

Fortnite’s DJ Marshmello concert surpasses game’s concurrent record with 10.7 players

Fortnite’s DJ Marshmello concert surpasses game’s concurrent record with 10.7 players
By , Staff Writer

The recent Fortnite concert starring American DJ Marshmello has broken the game’s record for concurrent players with approximately 10.7 million people tuning in to view the event.

Speaking to Variety, Epic Games confirmed the figure was the largest number of in-game players to date. The 10-minute live audio set which took place on February 2nd beat the previous record of 8.3 million users that was estimated during Fornite’s butterfly event in November 2018.

Record breakers

Fortnite’s record for highest concurrent players during a non-event day was 7.6 million on February 16th, 2019.

The figure shows just how popular Epic’s battle royale hit remains, despite the launch of a new rival in the shape of EA and Respawn’s Apex Legends. That title was played by 25 million in its first week.

Fortnite’s mainstream success recently spawned an unlicensed festival held in Norwich, UK. Epic stepped in to shut it down after attendees complained about the poor state of the event online.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for a number of sites, including: Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK, Digital Spy and more. He regularly attends Comic-Cons and Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related.

Related Articles

News Feb 8th, 2019

Fortnite surpasses $500 million for iOS in less than a year

News Nov 27th, 2018

Fortnite now has 200 million players

News Nov 21st, 2018

$1 million is on the line in Fortnite’s Winter Royale Online Tournament

News Oct 16th, 2018

Fortnite Android beta now open

News Oct 8th, 2018

Fortnite's 'support-a-creator' initiative lets players back their favourite influencers

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies