Candy Crush Friends Saga passes $50 million in revenue globally

By , Staff Writer

King’s Candy Crush Friends Saga has surpassed $50 million in revenue worldwide, according to Sensor Tower.

The match-free took 140 days to cross the milestone after launching on October 10th, 2018. Its predecessor Candy Crush Jelly Saga reached the figure in 85 days, however that title is available in China and Friends Saga is currently not.

Player spending has largely originated from the US, with $30.5 million, or 61 per cent, attributed to the country. Great Britain placed second with six per cent ($833,000).

Sweet sales

In January Candy Crush Friends Saga was estimated to have grossed $13 million globally, making the title the 80th bigger revenue generator in the global mobile sector.

For comparison, Candy Crush Saga ranked at fifth place, while Candy Crush Soda Saga and Candy Crush Jelly Saga placed at 18th and 175th respectively for the same month.

Recently Candy Crush maker King revealed that the firm made $2 billion in global revenue in 2018.


Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for a number of sites, including: Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK, Digital Spy and more. He regularly attends Comic-Cons and Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related.

