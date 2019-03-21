Irish AR developer WarDucks raises $3.75 million

Dublin-based AR studio WarDucks has raised $3.75 million (3.3 million EUR) to develop location-based mobile games.

The Irish developer’s funding round was led by EQT Ventures, with input from Suir Valley Ventures among others. WarDucks will use this money to expand its team and fund future development.

WarDucks has already found high profile support, with industry veterans like John Romero, Doug Kaufman and Lawrence Schick pitching in as creative consultant, lead game designer and lead narrative designer respectively.

Amphibious assault

"There's a huge opportunity in AR location-based mobile gaming, which combines the local appeal of real-world maps with engaging gameplay," said CEO Nikki Lannen, in a statement

"We're thrilled to be partnering with EQT Ventures as we race towards the launch of our location-based AR game as the team's extensive mobile gaming experience will be invaluable on the next phase of our journey.

"The fact that we've also had so many top gaming executives from around the world join our team is a testament to the talent and vision of the team we've currently got in place."