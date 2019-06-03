News

Apple Arcade gets Xbox One and PlayStation 4 controller support

By , Senior Editor

Apple’s upcoming subscription service for games Apple Arcade will get Xbox One S and PlayStation DualShock 4 controller support.

The news was revealed at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Support for the Xbox and PlayStation controllers is significant and opens up Apple Arcade to games more suited to a gamepad than a touchscreen.

It also opens up to support to controllers a core gaming audience is more likely to have, rather than other lesser known third-party gamepads.

Apple Arcade - which has yet to reveal pricing - is expected to launch later this year.

Games set to arrive on Apple Arcade include Directive Games’ Enter The Construct, SEGA’s Sonic Racing, Revolution Software’s Beyond a Steel Sky, LEGO Brawls, Cornfox & Bros’ Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm.

No further details surrounding the controller support for Apple Arcade were provided at the time of writing. We’ll update this story if more information is released during the conference.


Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

