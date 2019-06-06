News

Temple Gates Games CEO accuses DoubleJump of cloning Cannon Brawl

Temple Gates Games CEO accuses DoubleJump of cloning Cannon Brawl
By , Staff Writer

Temple Gates Games CEO Theresa Duringer has accused mobile studio DoubleJump of cloning her action real-time-strategy game Cannon Brawl.

Duringer made the claim via Twitter that DoubleJump’s Cosmic Showdown is “a near exact clone” of the game the developer had spent three years making

According to the developer, Cosmic Showdown’s credits include the name of someone who judged Cannon Brawl in a contest it entered. The game failed to win the competition, but the Temple Gates Games boss claims that DoubleJump went on to clone it with Cannon Brawl.

Requested game keys

An email was shared by Duringer from YouTuber Ian Stapleton - who goes by the name of “Ssundee” and is the co-owner of DoubleJump - in which the influencer is promoting Cosmic Showdown and requests three game codes for another of Temple Gates Games' titles, Shards of Infinity.

“The guy who cloned my game Cannon Brawl had the gall to request keys for my latest game,” Duringer wrote to Twitter.

We have reached out to DoubleJump for comment on the story.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

News Mar 9th, 2018

Influencer-led DoubleJump Games acquires mobile developer TinyMob

News May 31st, 2019

LEGO and Gameloft partner for LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed

Interview May 30th, 2019

Sumo Leamington on how the studio looks to adapt for the mobile market

News May 29th, 2019

Former Rockstar executive allegedly sexually harassed new employee in 2014

as News May 28th, 2019

Tencent changes Arena of Valor strategy to no longer concentrate on the West

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies