Rovio files lawsuit against “Angry Birdz” chicken restaurant in California

By , Staff Writer

Finnish developer Rovio Entertainment has filed a lawsuit against a chicken restaurant named “Angry Birdz” in California over trademark usage.

Rovio is suing for an unspecified amount of damages, as well as a cut of the profits made from the eatery being popularised from the brand.

The lawsuit was filed in the Central District Court of California on June 20th, after Rovio initially sent a cease and desist in February of this year.

Cease and desist

Owners David and Mary Mkhitaryan failed to respond or comply with the letter and has continued to use the name and logo, which Rovio believes has profited off of the Angry Birds IP the firm created.

In the court document, Rovio cites the name of the restaurant as well as the same font used in its signs as a copy that is used in the developer’s mobile games.

The Angry Birds game franchise has been downloaded more than 4 billion times, with Angry Birds 2 making $39.7 million in gross bookings for Q4 2018.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

