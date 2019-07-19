Just one week left to save up to $450 on tickets to Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2019

Finland’s biggest B2B event for the games industry returns to the mobile gaming motherland of the Nordics for the sixth Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki, this October 1st and 2nd.

Why are we telling you this now? Time is running out to save an absolute fortune on the price of tickets! Super Early Bird prices end at midnight next Thursday, July 25th.

Want to make sure you keep ahold of as much as $450 in your bank account rather than depositing it into ours? Make sure you book your tickets now!

Conference with confidence

Each year, our conferences get bigger and better than before, and that’s all thanks to you! This means we are able to bring you more content than ever before for you to sink your teeth into. Which is why we’re moving to a new, larger venue in The Cable Factory for 2019.

You’ll find 12 wall-to-wall conference tracks across the two days, with 150 of the world’s leading authorities from the games industry sharing over 80 hours of content, professional insight, advice and opinions on everything from game design and Live Ops, to monetisation, blockchain and the latest industry trends.

And to top that all off, these amazing speakers will deliver their talks to over 1,300 industry professionals represented by 600 companies. Phew!

More than a bit on the side

And our events aren’t just about the jam-packed conferences and amazing talks, we also have a whole range of fringe events and networking opportunities. Networking with 1,300 professionals is an amazing opportunity - made easier with our free unlimited meeting scheduler so you can track down that all-important contact that’s crucial for your business.

If you fancy networking with speed and efficiency, why not give our SpeedMatch sessions a go? These sessions pair developers and publishers together in a series of speed-dating type style meetings.

Making its debut at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki is Investor Connector, which provides one-on-one time for pre-selected applicants looking for funding, with investors looking for opportunities and to spend the right kind of money in the right sector. Developers looking to take part should apply here, whereas investors should apply here.

Making a welcome return in Helsinki is our Very Big Indie Pitch, a dedicated competition for indie game developers to showcase their games to a panel of expert judges, giving valuable feedback and a new contact in the games industry. Oh, and the chance to win prizes worth thousands of dollars.

And it wouldn’t be a Connects event without our fantastic party on the first night. Keep the networking going until late, with a free bar, finger food and music. It’s free to all delegates - and we’ve been told it’s worth the price of admission to the conference on its own!

Save your money

Come and celebrate the sixth edition of Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki this October! Book your tickets now and save up to $450 with our Super Early Bird prices. However, this discount ends next Thursday, July 25th, so don’t hang about! Get your tickets now!